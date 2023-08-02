Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Jim Basil, a former KDF officer, is on the spot for threatening to kill his ex-wife.

He stormed her residence in Njiiru, Nairobi at night accompanied by unknown people, and started assaulting her in the presence of their kids.

The distressed woman went live on Facebook and cried for help.

Jim looks like a decent man on social media but he is very ruthless.

See his photos below.

Also, watch a heart-wrenching video of his ex-wife crying for help if you missed it.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.