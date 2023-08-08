Tuesday, August 8, 2023 – A pastor based in Bomet is on the spot for reportedly eloping with a Form 4 girl.

The rogue Man of God, identified as Pastor Kipkemoi Rotich, is said to have disappeared with Mercy Chepkirui, a form 4 student at Ngererit Secondary School in Bomet, immediately after prayers day hosted at the school to pray for form 4 candidates.

He was last seen at a petrol station in the company of the girl before boarding a car together.

The story has since gone viral on social media and his photo widely circulated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.