Monday, August 28, 2023 – Media personality, Katie Price’s surrogate has pulled out of carrying the former glamour model’s future baby,

The mother-of-five, 45, met with her surrogate, who had verbally agreed to carry Katie’s sixth child, earlier this month.

But after the pair met for the first time in person, the surrogate, whose identity remains protected by MailOnline, felt she was ‘disrespected’ by Katie, who she claims treated her and her four children like ‘s***’.

According to the report, the Katie Price superfan feels upset after ‘wasting almost a year of her time’ that could have been spent bonding with someone else that ‘would have appreciated using a surrogate’.

A source told MailOnline: ‘Katie’s surrogate feels completely let down.

‘She sacrificed a lot of time and energy getting to know Katie and verbally agreeing to carry her baby, which is a huge decision.

‘As a fan of Katie’s, this was something that she wanted to do until they finally met in person, and she was treated appallingly.

‘The surrogate feels she was disrespected by Katie, who also didn’t make her children feel welcome and she certainly wasn’t appreciated, considering the sacrifice she was willing to make.’

It was reported this week that Katie had enlisted a fan to be her surrogate after she vowed to have a baby with on/off fiancé Carl Woods.

According to a source the surrogate had previously babysat her children, which include Harvey, 21, who she shares with Dwight Yorke, Junior, 18, and Princess, 16, from her marriage to Peter Andre, and Jett, ten, and Bunny, nine, with her third husband Kieran Hayler.

he confirmed on the Turning Adversity Into An Asset podcast in April that she was using a surrogate who is also a fan of hers to conceive her sixth baby.

Katie said: ‘I’ve got a surrogate, I haven’t got as many eggs anymore, I’m 44, I want another baby so what am I supposed to do?

‘I’ve got this lady… it will be my egg; she has been a fan of mine for years and she actually does these surrogacies. If I was with anyone it would be with them but if not, it would be a sperm donor.’

Speaking in November 2021, she said: ‘I’m 43 and obviously I want more kids. If I had natural births, I would keep going on and on, but I’ve had four caesareans and one natural birth, and they weren’t by choice.

‘I’ve seen a doctor, and I can have another one but I’m 43 and your eggs get lower but if not then I will use a surrogate with obviously Carl’s bits and mine together.

‘I am weak inside now because my last two were premature, they have already said if I do fall pregnant or if I do it through IVF, which is another option we’re looking at because we have been trying for ages and it’s not happened, so we have gone down the IVF route, that even at 12 weeks, they would have to do the emergency stitch, which I had with Bunny.’