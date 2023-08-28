Monday, August 28, 2023 – A notorious gangster believed to be a member of a motorbike-riding gang that has been stealing from pedestrians along Juja Road has been arrested.

The suspect who goes by the street name Mavado was cornered by police after snatching a handbag from a lady.

He was in the company of his gang members when they robbed the lady and fled towards Mathare Slums.

He resurfaced 30 minutes later alone, not knowing that cops were trailing him.

The suspected thug was cornered and arrested.

A motorbike that he had been using to conduct criminal activities was recovered.

See his photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.