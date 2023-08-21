Monday, August 21, 2023 – Renowned media personality Lulu Hassan has urged couples to refrain from comparing their relationships to what they see in the media and said that marriage has no manual.

The seasoned TV anchor made the remarks while advising a newlywed couple.

Sharing her thought-provoking message, Lulu said every marriage is unique and comes with its own challenges.

“Don’t be deceived by anyone, marriage doesn’t come with a manual,” she said.

Lulu further told the couple that no one should dictate how they treat each other.

“Disregard the general advice about how to act as a husband or wife,” she added.

She urged the couple to chart their own course and put aside the notions they present on TV.

“Put aside the notions we present on television; everything varies, do you understand?” she posed.

The celebrated TV queen reminded the newly-wed couple that they can only guide themselves, adding that even her marriage has its own challenges.

“We can guide you, but remember, Omar cannot be Rashid, and your wife cannot be Lulu.

“Don’t sit at home and envy, aspiring to be like us.

“It’s not that straightforward. I have my dynamics, and she has hers…” she stated.

