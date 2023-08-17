Thursday, August 17, 2023 – Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg has told Elon Musk he is out of town after his billionaire rival said he would drive a Tesla to the Facebook CEO’s home in the hope he could fight the tech billionaire.

Mr Musk took to Twitter, to detail his latest plans to try and fight with the Facebook founder after Mr Zuckerberg cancelled it saying that his rival was not serious about the bout.

“Knock, knock … challenge accepted … open the door @finkd,” tweeted

Mr Musk on Monday. And he added: “For the Tesla FSD test drive in Palo Alto tonight, I will ask the car to drive to @finkd’s house.

“Will also test latest X livestream video, so you can monitor our adventure in real-time! If we get lucky and Zuck…actually answers the door, the fight is on!”

In a follow-up post, he took more shots at his tech rival for ditching the contest.

“(Zuck thread coming soon about how he would of course love to fight anytime, but blah blah UFC something something)” he wrote.

But a spokesperson for Mr. Zuckerberg says that Mr. Musk’s journey would be pointless as the Meta boss was not even there.

“Mark is traveling right now and isn’t in Palo Alto. Also, Mark takes this sport seriously and isn’t going to fight someone who randomly shows up at his house,” the spokesperson told The Verge.

This comes after Mr. Zuckerberg announced that he was backing out of the fight on Sunday night, August 13, because Mr. Musk would not agree to a format and kept changing details for the bout.

The billionaire duo have been in talks over the possibility of a super-fight that UFC president Dana White believes would generate over $1billion in revenue.