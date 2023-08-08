Tuesday, August 8, 2023 – Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has left his wife fuming after building an octagon in his backyard to prepare for his potential billionaire bout with Twitter and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk.

The move by Zuckerberg has left his wife Priscilla Chan angry.

In an Instagram post, Zuckerberg showed a WhatsApp message exchange between the pair with Zuck saying that the constructed ring ‘looks awesome’.

Chan disagrees, responding by saying, ‘I have been working on that grass for two years.’

Underneath that screenshot, Zuckerberg posted a poll with the question: ‘What’s the Play?’ with the options ‘Keep the octagon’ or ‘Save the grass’.

Zuckerberg recently trained with UFC Featherweight Champion Alex Volkanovski, and the Aussie has been impressed with the Meta founder’s ability.

‘I guarantee you, you guys would be very surprised,’ he told TMZ.

‘I’m telling you he’s serious. I don’t know how serious Elon is, but I’m telling you, he’s training!’