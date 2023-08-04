Friday, August 4, 2023 – University of Nairobi don, Prof Herman Manyora, has revealed the blunder that Azimio One Kenya Alliance made when naming a team that will engage the Kenya Kwanza Alliance team in the planned dialogue to end the crisis in the country.

Azimio has named former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, DAP-KENYA party leader Eugene Wamalwa, Nyamira County Senator Okong’o Omogeni, Minority Leader in the National Assembly, and Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi and Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi as five members that will represent the opposition coalition in the talks.

Kenya Kwanza Alliance team is led by Kikuyu MP and Leader of Majority in the National Assembly, Kimani Ichung’wah, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, Hassan Omar, and Bungoma County Woman Representative Catherine Wambilianga.

Speaking about the naming of the five-member committee by both teams, Manyora who is also a seasoned political analyst said, Azimio named a weak team since they could have named Nairobi County Senator Edwin Sifuna as one of the team members.

“Azimio should have added Sifuna to its team.

“They’re going to receive a lot of blows,” Manyora stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST