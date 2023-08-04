Friday, August 4, 2023 – Renowned political analyst, Prof Herman Manyora, has predicted the man who will replace Johnson Sakaja as Nairobi County Governor, once he gets rejected by the electorate in 2027.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Friday, Manyora said though Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has not declared interest in the Nairobi gubernatorial seat, he is the man who has the energy to replace Sakaja.

Manyora said Babu Owino has an upper hand in dethroning Sakaja because he is a member of the Luo community and is also a young man who resonates well with the youthful Nairobi population.

Manyora further said Babu Owino is aggressive and a good mobiliser going by how he organised anti-government protests in Nairobi and other parts of the country.

“Many things are in his favour.

“By being Luo, youthful and resonating with the youth just like Sakaja and being an ODM member makes him highly ranked.

“There may be changes that could happen and make it hard for him to ascend to City Hall or to even catapult him to an even higher position,” the analyst explained.

“Sakaja cannot match Babu Owino in 2027 because he has some Luhya in him and if Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi who is also a Luhya vies, the votes will be divided.

“On the other hand, Babu is married to a Kikuyu wife and this is an advantage too.

“The question should not be on who will win the governor if Babu vies, it is obvious he will win,” he opined.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.