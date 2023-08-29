Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago’s scholarship saga came to haunt him on Tuesday after he was attacked by his Taita Taveta counterpart Johnes Mwaruma.

The drama started when Mwaruma stated that the 10-member dialogue team formed by Kenya Kwanza and Azimio must audit the August 9, 2022, presidential election results to determine if they were rigged.

Mwaruma explained that only opening the election servers would bring positive peace to the country and lead to unity and stability.

“Peace is paramount and is not defined by the absence of violence.

“After the elections, there was a presidential petition at the Supreme Court we respected the judgment but did not agree with it,” he explained the need for auditing servers.

However, Mandago rose to the floor of the house in a point of order to interject Mwaruma.

He took issue with Mwaruma’s sentiments that protests could happen if Kenyans were not given an audit report of last year’s presidential results.

“Mwaruma is saying we open the servers.

“That is not the table for discussion in the dialogue team,” he remarked.

He added that it was Raila Odinga who was being supported by the government then that had keys to the server.

“He should find the key,” he exclaimed.

In reply, Mwaruma caused cheers in the chambers after he told Mandago that his electorate was too demanding for the opening of the server.

He further defended his position to ask for the opening of the server noting it was one of the agendas fronted by Azimio to be discussed at the dialogue committee.

“Protests are a Constitutional right.

“We have protests even in Uasin Gishu where people want money they paid to go abroad,” he told Mandago as other senators cheered and laughed.

“That server (in Uasin Gishu) must also be opened to know what happened.”

Mandago is charged with conspiracy to fleece Ksh1 billion from parents during his tenure as Uasin Gishu Governor.

The parents paid money with a promise that the county government would facilitate scholarships in Finland and Australia.

The Kenyan DAILY POST