Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland has won the PFA men’s Players’ Player of the Year award.

The Norway forward, 23, scored 52 goals in all competitions in his debut season with Pep Guardiola’s side.

He also helped City secure the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League last season.

Haaland beat team-mates Kevin de Bruyne and John Stones, Arsenal’s Saka and Martin Odegaard, and Tottenham’s Harry Kane, now at Bayern Munich to scoop the award.

Haaland joined City from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £51.2m in June 2022.

He was also nominated for the young player prize, which was awarded to England winger Saka after he scored 14 goals and contributed 11 assists in his finest season for the Gunners.

The 21-year-old beat fellow nominees Moises Caicedo, who recently joined Chelsea from Brighton, Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey, Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli, and Brighton striker Evan Ferguson.