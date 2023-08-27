Sunday, August 27, 2023 – Manchester City have announced the signing of winger Jeremy Doku on a five-year contract.

The Premier League champions agreed a £55million fee with French side Rennes on Monday and the deal is now complete.

The 21-year-old is likely to be available to the Treble winners when the Premier League champions face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

Doku had been on City’s radar from the middle of last season but interest intensified following Riyad Mahrez’s unexpected departure to Al-Ahli last month.

‘Manchester City are the best team in world football, so to be joining them is something very special for me and my family,’ Doku said.

‘I am a young player with so much learning and improving to do. Working with Pep (Guardiola) and his staff, and playing alongside these world-class players, will make me a much better player. I feel sure of that.’

‘In terms of raw attributes, he has everything a winger needs. He has outstanding pace and he is exceptional in one-on-one situations,’ City director of football Txiki Begiristain said of Doku.

‘I honestly believe working with Pep and the technical staff here at City will see him develop into a world-class attacking talent.

‘Doku’s arrival will take City’s spending beyond £150m for the summer, with Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic already impressing during their first few appearances.