Sunday, August 20, 2023 – Pep Guardiola has moved to second on the all-time most successful managers list after Manchester City’s penalty win over Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday, August 16.

The trophy sealed Guardiola’s 36th title in spells with Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich, and Man City. However, the Spanish coach will have to win 13 more trophies to catch up with Sir Alex Ferguson’s impressive haul of 49 successful tournaments during his long tenure as one of the world’s best managers.

The titles were earned across 39 years in management, but Guardiola has raced to 36 in just 14 active years on the sidelines, making his achievements all the more impressive – at an average of 2.5 champions per season, according to Marca.

Guardiola also made history by being the first coach ever to win the European Super Cup with three different teams, having won with Barcelona in 2009 and 2011, Bayern Munich in 2013, and Man City in 2023.

Guardiola has achieved a wealth of success across Europe with three of the continent’s biggest clubs. During four years with Barcelona, he won 14 trophies, including three La Liga titles, two Champions Leagues, and the FIFA Club World Cup twice as well.

As Bayern’s boss between 2013 and 2016, he won three Bundesliga titles and the FIFA Club World Cup among seven trophies in Munich. Since joining Man City in 2016, he has led them to five Premier League trophies, two FA Cups, four League Cups, two Community Shields, the Champions League in June and the Super Cup on Wednesday night. That totals 15 trophies across the last seven years.