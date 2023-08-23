Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – Manchester City have agreed a £55million fee with French club Rennes to sign Belgian winger Jeremy Doku.

The 21-year-old is likely to be available to Pep Guardiola when the Premier League champions face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

Doku had been on City’s radar from the middle of last season but interest intensified following Riyad Mahrez’s unexpected departure to Al-Ahli last month.

The Belgian, who has 14 caps for his country, comes recommended by his compatriot Kevin De Bruyne.Doku’s signing comes after Guardiola admitted at the weekend that his squad needed more bodies.

Doku scored six goals for Rennes in Ligue 1 last season and is known for intense pressing.

He netted as Rennes beat Metz 5-1 on the opening day of the campaign but was an unused substitute during Sunday’s draw with Lens as a switch to the Etihad Stadium edged closer.

Doku’s arrival will take City’s spending beyond £150m for the summer after Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic joined the Premier League champions.