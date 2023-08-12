Saturday, August 12, 2023 – A South African man has taken to Twitter to share the progress he and his friends have made after quitting drug abuse for two years.

In his post, the man with the handle @ItsTheReal_Bizz pointed out that drug abuse is not only associated with abusing hard drugs but also medications that one might think they can control.

He stated that drug addiction can make people ‘lose control and can lead to damaging behaviours’’.

Read his post below