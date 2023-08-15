Tuesday, August 15, 2023 – Popular TV anchor Ken Wakuraya has confirmed that he was fired from Inooro TV, where he was the prime-time news anchor.

Wakuraya has been missing from the screens for months, leaving his fans speculating.

Taking to his Facebook account, Wakuraya shared a screenshot showing how he was removed from his workplace’s WhatsApp group after being fired unceremoniously.

“Man fires, God hires, Approves and Sustains. Better Days Ahead.. Inshallah,” he wrote.

According to sources, Wakuraya was fired after a fallout with a senior news editor named Hellen and the Executive Editor only known as Mr. Rukwaro.

The tiff began with claims over Ken’s weekly anecdotes where he ideally mentioned Hellen, his editor, as a controlling boss and always seeking to micro-manage people reporting to her.

Ken Wakuraya had been a building block toward Inooro’s success and had worked with the TV station since its inception.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.