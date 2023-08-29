Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – A family of four, including two toddlers, were found dead inside their Upper West Side, New York, apartment from possible stab wounds in a suspected murder-suicide.

According to the NYPD, police were called for a wellness check on 86th Street at 2:56 p.m. Monday, August 28.

With help from the New York City Fire Department (FDNY), NYPD officers gained entry into an apartment on the fourth floor, where they discovered four dead individuals.

Among the victims were a 41-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman who both had trauma to the neck. Police also discovered two children, ages 1 and 3. The three-year-old had trauma to the torso, and the one-year-old had trauma about the body, according to the NYPD spokesperson.

The toddlers were the adults’ children.

The NYPD says that all four victims were pronounced dead at the scene and that the investigation is ongoing.

The 41-year-old male victim was found in a bedroom, and the deceased woman in the hallway. CBS New York reported that the 41-year-old male victim was the longtime superintendent of the building.

The outlet reported that the victims’ injuries were consistent with stab wounds.

According to CBS New York, police said they responded to a 911 call from one of the victim’s relatives, who initially discovered the female victim “bleeding out on the floor” when looking through the peephole of the apartment. The relative was able to see inside after drilling into the door after checking on their family member who they say they hadn’t heard from since Sunday morning, per NBC New York.

Police recovered three knives at the scene, while investigators said there were no signs of forced entry and no note was left behind in light of what may be a possible murder-suicide.

The 41-year-old superintendent had reportedly lived in the building since he was a boy.