Monday, August 14, 2023 – The High Court of South Africa, Gauteng Local Division, Johannesburg, has convicted 29-year-old Ntsikelelo Saki of the premeditated murder of Ekurhuleni West College Campus student, Mbali Hlongwane.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Regional Spokesperson-Gauteng Local Division, Phindi Mjonondwane, in a statement said they will argue for the harshest sentence on Friday, 11 August 2023.

“The accused and the deceased were both students at Ekurhuleni West College campus in Katlehong,” the statement read.

Saki accused Hlongwane of taking a video of him urinating at a tavern and uploading it on the students’ WhatsApp group. An argument ensued between them.

The accused and the deceased also had another argument concerning the qualification criteria for writing an exam.

The deceased was happy that she qualified and told the members of the WhatsApp group, sparking excitement from all those that qualified.

The accused wrote in the group that they should not be joyful as other students did not qualify to write exams.

On the day of the examination, which was 25 October 2021, the deceased was writing in the morning. The accused came to the campus and waited for the deceased at the gate.

One of the students saw Saki and asked him why he is wearing a jacket while it was scorching hot. Underneath the jacket, the accused was holding a knife and said he was waiting for Hlongwane, to take her soul.

Hlongwane was warned by her fellow students of what the accused had intended to do to her. She left the campus premises and met with Saki, where they had a conversation.

After they conversed, when she turned her back to leave, the accused stabbed her two times and when she turned to face the accused, he stabbed her again two times on her chest. The accused fled the scene and ran to Cape Town, where he was arrested.

NPA applauded State Advocate Siyabonga Futshana and Investigating Officer, Constable Motaung for ensuring that Saki is brought to book and faces the full might of the law for the crime he committed.

“Gender-Based Violence (GBV) remains a prevalent pandemic that South Africa is faced with, and we will argue for the harshest sentence on Friday,11 August 2023,” the statement added.