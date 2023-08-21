Monday, August 21, 2023 – A relationship has ended following the man’s inability to accept his girlfriend’s independent nature.

In screenshots that have now gone viral, the lady asked the man if he had received the food she sent to him.

She went on to say that the necklace and slippers she purchased for him will be delivered the next day.

Responding, the man praised her for being an amazing girlfriend and then pointed out that the only problem he has with her is her ‘’independent nature” as he feels useless in the relationship.

He further stated that he is scared to act like a man in the relationship because he is not certain he can control her.

He added that he cannot be with someone who wouldn’t be submissive.

See the chats below