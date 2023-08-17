Thursday, August 17, 2023 – Embattled Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago’s aide has sneaked out of the country just after President William Ruto threw his boss under the bus over the Finland scholarship scandal.

This was revealed by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) who noted that one official linked to the Jackson Mandago Finland Scholarship scandal fled the country after investigations commenced.

DCI’s statement came hours after Senator Mandago, who is also the former governor, was arrested at his Eldoret home.

The other three suspects were picked separately as pressure mounts to hold to account top officials who fleeced parents over Sh1 billion in a dubious scholarship scheme.

“A fourth suspect, Joseph Maritim, is believed to have sneaked out of the country at the height of the investigation,” DCI reported in a statement.

According to the DCI, arrest warrants were issued after the suspects failed to appear in court, leading to hours of hot pursuit that led to the arrest of three suspects.

It has emerged that some of the county officials handled huge sums of money between April and September last year, around the same time the country was in a heated election campaign.

According to parents, county officials hatched the plan to send their children for overseas studies which required them to contribute parts of the cost while the county promised to top up.

Months after the programme had kicked off, students were left to fend for themselves with the county failing to remit tuition and accommodation fees as was agreed in the deal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST