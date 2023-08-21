Monday, August 21, 2023 – American actress and Khole Kardashian’s bestie, Khadijah Haqq, has announced her split from her husband, Bobby McCray, after 13-years of marriage. The reality star, 40 released a statement on her Instagram on August 18 to share the news of the split.

“Now more than ever I have been relying on prayer,” Khadijah began her statement.

“Family is so important to me. Unfortunately, life has brought me to tremendous transition. After 13 years of marriage, 16 years together and 4 incredible children, I have come to the intensely difficult conclusion that while Bobby and I have a great deal of love for one another, it’s best we move forward separately.

Khadijah and Bobby, an NFL star who played for the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles, married in July 2010. They have three children, Christian, Celine, and Kapri.

Bobby has one teenage son from a previous relationship, Bobby Louis McCray III. Khadijah’s twin sister is Malika Haqq and they are best friends with Khloé Kardashian.

The siblings have appeared on Keeping Up With The Kardashians on E! and The Kardashians on Hulu over the years.