Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – Inooro TV head of news Patrick Rukwaro has been accused of mismanaging the top vernacular TV station.

Sources close to the station reveal a tale of arrogance, hubris, and high-handedness on the part of Rukwaro, coupled with a penchant for insulting and threatening those who dare to question his management style.

The atmosphere at Inooro TV has become toxic, with the whole news operation teetering on the verge of collapse.

Our sources highlight Rukwaro’s complete disregard for differing opinions, which was evident in his recent decision to suspend and fire seasoned TV anchor Njambi Njau.

Njambi had a huge fanbase and had worked at the station for years.

He replaced Njambi with Gathoni Wa Njihia, who is rumoured to be his office girlfriend.

Gathoni was a junior reporter but Rukwaro promoted her as the prime-time news anchor without considering merit.

The absence of Njambi Njau has sparked anger among Inooro TV’s viewers, who have taken to social media to express their frustration.

Below are photos of Rukwaro’s rumoured girlfriend who replaced Njambi Njau.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.