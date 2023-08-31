Thursday, August 31, 2023 – A man who was pretending to have a disability was captured walking without the need for his wheelchair or crutches while on a robbery mission in the streets of Mombasa.

In a video shared online, the youthful man was captured on CCTV stopping his wheelchair next to some parked cars.

He surveyed around to ensure no one was watching him.

He tried to alight from the wheelchair but he was interrupted by a middle-aged man passing by.

After the man passed him, he quickly disembarked from the wheelchair and walked towards the parked cars.

Carrying a black satchel, he removed a wheel cap from a parked vehicle before slowly returning to the wheelchair, making sure he was not being seen.

According to the CCTV, the events happened on Tuesday, August 29, in one of the streets in the coastal city.

