Friday, August 25, 2023 – Three men accused of plying a British teenager with alcohol before gang-raping her in a Magaluf hotel are alleged to have called strangers into their room to enjoy ‘free sex.’

A total of eight men are accused of raping the 18-year-old British woman, according to Spanish police, who said the suspects did not know each other prior to the attack on August 14.Civil Guard investigators discovered that one of the men involved in the rape knew the victim by sight and was staying in the same hotel.

He is said to have partnered with two of the other suspects, who saw the woman drunk in a bar in the early hours and decided to buy her even more drinks with the intention of incapacitating her, investigators believe.

Those three are said to have begun the abuse, before inviting strangers in the corridor to follow them into their hotel room for ‘free sex’, according to local media.

The girl fled a hotel room at around 5am on August 14, telling police she had woken up surrounded by young people holding mobile phones.

Six suspects, five French and one Swiss are currently in jail in Palma, while two more suspects were arrested in France on Sunday and are awaiting extradition.

The spokesman said: ‘The Civil Guard has closed the investigation sparked by the alleged gang rape that took place in a hotel in Magaluf in the early hours of August 14.

‘Officers saw early on the complexity of the investigation, as the alleged aggressors didn’t form part of the same group of friends but, encouraged by other participants, had allegedly joined the group action in sporadic acts, meaning no type of relationship existed between them,’ he said according to The Sun.

A number of men have since been taken into custody by police, with police in France making the latest arrests after Spanish cops discovered the men had flown to Germany before crossing the border en route to the French city of Strasbourg.

The pair arrested Sunday now face extradition to Majorca, while Civil Guard officers announced yesterday their probe to identify the men involved had now concluded.

Confirming the first six suspects had been held the day of the alleged sex attack and remanded in prison, the force said in a statement: ‘The probe continued to identify the two young men whose arrests were pending.’

Once they had been identified, officers discovered they had taken a flight to Baden-Baden in Germany so they could head to their homes in the Strasbourg area.

‘The Civil Guard sought the assistance of the French authorities through the normal channels and issued European Arrest Warrants to avoid them evading justice.

‘On Sunday the French police confirmed they arrested one of them in the French locality of Scherwiller before subsequently confirming a second arrest at Basilea Mulhouse Freiburg Airport in France, when that suspect was trying to take a flight to Turkey to avoid detention.

‘Officers initially identified three suspects by ringing the girl’s phone, which it was claimed had been stolen during the ordeal.

The man who answered and two of his friends were then duped into heading to the hotel’s reception without realising that they were going to meet police and the girl.

The alleged victim pointed at the men – named as Anthony G, 20, Anthony A, 20, and Khalil A, 18 – and they were quickly arrested.

Two other French men Thomas E, 23, and Romain C, 26, were reportedly arrested later at the hotel along with the Swiss man Lucas H who is aged 20.The arrests were made after the victim described the men to police and ‘various surveillance devices’ were placed on the hotel entrances.

All six men were held on suspicion of rape and remanded in custody on Tuesday at a court hearing on the island capital Palma.