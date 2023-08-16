Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – Social media has erupted after a video of a lady dancing erotically and bathing live on TikTok while stark naked emerged.

The petite lady, who has a body to die for, left little for men to imagine as she displayed her flesh to anyone who was interested to see.

She gently scrubbed her naked body in the bathroom as Tiktok users watched.

The video comes at a time when there is a huge debate on whether TikTok should be regulated in the country.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has already received a petition seeking to ban Tik Tok in Kenya.

Speaking in Parliament, Wetang’ula said his office received a petition from Bob Ndolo, an executive officer of the Briget Connect Consultancy.

“The petitioner has decried that the content that is being shared on the social media platform is inappropriate and is promoting violence, vulgar language, explicit sexual content, hate speech which is a serious threat to the cultural and religious values in Kenya,” the petition read.

