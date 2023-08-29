Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – Law Society of Kenya President, Eric Theuri, has issued a statement after President William Ruto sent a chilling threat to sugar cartels and barons who have taken Mumias Sugar Company hostage.

Ruto, who spoke in Bungoma County on Monday, told rogue sugar cartels that they had only 3 options.

Either they are to leave Kenya, he sends them to jail or they ‘fly to heaven.’

The warning had come only a few hours after sugar mogul Jaswant Singh Rai was dramatically kidnapped in the Kilimani area in broad daylight.

His lawyer Kioko Kilukumi said his client was released without harm.

Reacting to President Ruto’s chilling speech, Theuri classified it as a threat to the right to life, a threat to access to justice and the right to seek Judicial intervention, and lastly a threat to the independence of the judiciary.

“This is a chilling statement that constitutes;-

1. A threat to the right to life

2. A threat to access to justice & right to seek judicial intervention

3. A threat to the independence of the judiciary.

“It explains the recent abductions & sends a strong signal of the return of extra-judicial interventions,” Theuri wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST