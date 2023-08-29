Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – Lawyers representing billionaire Jaswant Rai and other sugar tycoons are a worried lot.

This is after it emerged that the lawyers have been receiving death threats from unknown people to abandon their clients just after President William Ruto threatened to send the sugar barons to their maker if they didn’t leave Kenya.

Addressing the press, Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Eric Theuri claimed that unknown individuals have been threatening lawyers representing billionaire Jaswant Rai and other sugar sector tycoons.

However, Theuri insisted that the Law Society of Kenya will stand with the lawyers and urged them to ensure proper channels are followed in the case.

“There have been attempts to intimidate the lawyers who were handling these cases on behalf of the parties that are before the court,” stated the LSK President.

“As the LSK, we remind them that they took an oath to deliver justice without fear or favour.

“We assure them that LSK will support them in the event that they are intimidated as they undertake their duties.”

Flanked by HAKI Africa boss Hussein Khalid, the society further challenged the Head of State to issue an apology for issuing death threats against Rai and other sugar barons.

Ruto’s death threats to sugar tycoons came a few hours after Rai was kidnapped by unknown men and later released.

A CEO of a local bank accused of aiding Rai in laundering money was also arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers.

Rai was abducted on Friday under mysterious circumstances and released on Sunday evening.

Ruto openly claimed Rai was frustrating the government’s plan to revitalise sugar companies in the Western regions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST