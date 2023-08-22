Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – For $30,000, a lady is offering to love, honor and obey and do what wives don’t like to do, in order to save the marriage of men.Babi Palomas, 24, from São Paulo, Brazil says she will take the position of “surrogate wife,” selling herself out to married men seeking virtual companionship from a woman who’ll gladly fulfill their most primitive pleasures like “no other woman” willingly would.

As a surrogate wife, who only offers her services online, Palomas, a “digital creator” with more than 111,000 Instagram followers, happily caters to the emotional needs of her clients who are not happy in their marriages when they purchase either her 12-hour or 24-hour packages.

“I do tasks that average wives often prefer to avoid — like watching a football match on television without complaining,” Babi Palomas said.

“With one client, I made dinner while [I] accompanied [him] on a call, and we watched movies together,” She told Jam Press, adding that she never goes to customers’ homes.

“We then watched a football match, among other little things.”

Palomas, who is also on the erotic site, OnlyFans, said her remote presence means the world to her unhappy customers.

“[These men] open up to me and tell me about their lives,” the video vixen revealed.

“In these conversations, I realized that many of the men who are married and have families feel lonely,” she continued, noting that the gloomy grooms most appreciate her independence and ability to get down and dirty with messy tasks like changing a tire.

“In fact,” added Palomas, “they miss having someone with whom they can share these ‘masculine’ activities with them, or even miss being pleased.”

Palomas, says she is however, willing to work with her clients on a budget friendly amount that suits her and the client.

Palomas says she dreams of getting married one day, but till then is a surrogate wife for her fans.

“Actually, I dream of getting married one day, you know?” said Palomas.

“I want to have my family.”

“But while I don’t have one — I train with my fans.”