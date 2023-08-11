Friday, August 11, 2023 – The largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, worth an estimated $1.58 billion, was won in Florida, USA on Tuesday night, August 8.

The winning numbers were 13, 19, 20, 32, 33, and the gold Mega ball 14.

It is the largest jackpot prize in Mega Millions history, narrowly beating out the previous high of $1.537 billion which was sold in South Carolina in 2018, according to the lottery company, Mega Millions.

The company said the winning ticketholder can choose between the massive $1.58 billion jackpot paid in annual payments or a one-time cash option worth an estimated $783.3 million. As at press time no person has come to claim the winning ticket.

Tuesday’s jackpot drawing was the third-largest prize in lottery history.

California’s Edwin Castro claimed the $2.04 billion Powerball last November, which stands as the largest payout for a lottery player.

Three ticket holders from California, Florida and Tennessee split the $1.586 prize in Jan. 2016.

Mega Millions last crowned a jackpot winner on April 18, when a winning ticket worth $20 million was sold in Syracuse, New York.

Mega Millions players have a 1 in 302,575,350 chance of winning the jackpot in any drawing.

As no official winner has been announced, store owner Nabor Herrera’s stepdaughter believes the person is “100% a Latina lady,” Angelica Menjivar told The Post following the draw.