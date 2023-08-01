Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – The internet has erupted after some randy high school students from an unidentified school were filmed simulating sex during a funkie.

In the fast-trending video, sex-starved male students are seen grinding on two female students in the classroom while dancing in a corner.

They shamelessly rubbed their ‘cassavas’ on the girls in turns.

One of the sex-starved students was even filmed fondling the girl’s breast as his colleagues grinded on her.

The video has sparked reactions among netizens, with most people condemning the students’ behaviours.

However, some of the netizens defended the students, claiming that it is part of teenagerhood.

“Let teens be, don’t pretend like you were an angel while in high school, this is part and parcel of being a teen, unfortunately, it gets you while in school, so don’t be to harsh on them,” a social media user wrote.

A Twitter user who shared the video on her Twitter handle wrote, “ After having their school fees raised by villagers,”.

Watch the video and reactions from netizens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.