Thursday, August 3, 2023 – Third Way Alliance party leader, Dr. Ekuru Aukot, has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka to stop saying there is a political crisis in the country.

In a social media post on Thursday, Ekuru who is also a renowned Nairobi lawyer, said it is embarrassing for Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka to lie to the international media that there is a political crisis in the country because they barely lost the election.

Ekuru further said before the planned talks between Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio One Kenya Alliance, Kalonzo and Raila Odinga must explain to Kenyans whether losing an election is a political crisis.

“Before the pretentious FAKE TALKS begin, let them first and foremost DEFINE what’s the CRISIS?

“Losing an election is not, and can never be a crisis by all definitions,” Aukot wrote on his Twitter page.

Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka were annihilated by William Ruto last years but they have been claiming that their victory was stolen by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance brigade with the assistance of rogue Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officers.

