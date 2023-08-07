Monday, August 7, 2023 – Grammys Award winning singer, Lizzo – real name – Melissa Viviane Jefferson has now been accused of ‘gaslighting’ a director.

The allegations by Oscar-nominated Sophia Nahli Allison’s come on the heels of a bombshell lawsuit filed against the singer.

This week Lizzo was accused of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment by three former dancers.

But on Wednesday, August 2, the 36-year-old Allison published a tweet claiming she worked with Lizzo in 2019 only to find her ‘arrogant, self-centred and unkind’.

Allison explained that she intended to direct Lizzo’s documentary but ‘walked away’ from the project two weeks later after being ‘disrespected’.

The filmmaker’s full tweet read: ‘I do not usually comment on anything pop culture related. But, in 2019, I travelled a bit with Lizzo to be the director of her documentary. I walked away after about two weeks. I was treated with such disrespect by her.’

‘I witnessed how arrogant, self-centred and unkind she is. I was not protected and was thrown into a s****y situation with little support. My spirit said to run as fast as you f*****g can and I’m so grateful I trusted my gut.’

She went on: ‘I felt gaslit and was deeply hurt, but I’ve healed.

‘Reading these reports made me realise how dangerous of a situation it was. This kind of abuse of power happens far too often.’

Allison concluded: ‘Much love and support to the dancers.’

Although Allison didn’t name the project she’d temporarily worked on with Lizzo, last year the singer released a documentary called Love, Lizzo, which followed her career and rise to fame.

Earlier this week, paperwork obtained by multiple US outlets alleged Jefferson pressured one of her dancers to touch a nude performer at a club in Amsterdam and ‘called attention’ to another performer’s weight gain.

The paperwork alleges Jefferson invited her dancers to a strip club following a performance in Amsterdam earlier this year and – although attendance was not mandatory – those who attended were reportedly ‘favoured’ by the musician.

The suit also named her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc, and her dance captain, Shirlene Quigley, as defendants – but not every claim was related to all three.