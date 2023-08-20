Sunday, August 20, 2023 – A 30-year-old man has been attacked and eaten by lions at the Dinokeng Game Reserve in Gauteng, South Africa. The deceased, Johannes Matshe, who was an employee of one of the landowners at the reserve, was killed on Sunday night, August 13, and his remains were discovered on Monday morning, August 14, 2023.

The reserve spokesperson, Hartogh Streicher, confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday, August 17.

“The individual was tragically attacked and killed by lions while attempting to navigate the reserve on foot after dark,” said Streicher.

“Walking within the DGR during the night, or at any time, is strictly forbidden in accordance with reserve regulations.”

He said the incident came to light when the vigilant reserve fencing team of DGR stumbled upon what appeared to be human remains at approximately 10.37am on Monday.

“The operations manager responded promptly, confirming the unfortunate loss of life,” he said. Streicher said the SAPS was immediately notified.

“An investigation is underway,” Streicher said following the tragedy, The Dinokeng Game Enterprises (DGE), who own the wildlife of Dinokeng Game Reserve, a separate company chaired by Michael Daymond, have confirmed that they have applied to the Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and Environment (GDARDE) for a permit to euthanise the three lions. Daymond said that they are saddened by the tragic event and gives his condolences to the family.

Streicher said as part of safety regulations no pedestrian traffic is permitted within the reserve, exiting vehicles is restricted to designated areas only.

“This incident underscores the need for both visitors and landowners to exercise caution when interacting with the reserve’s wildlife. By respecting the rules and adopting responsible behaviour, we can ensure a safer environment for all,” concluded Streicher.