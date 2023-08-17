Thursday, August 17, 2023 – Lionel Messi has helped his Inter Miami team reach the Leagues Cup final against Nashville on Tuesday night.

The Argentina World Cup winner scored a stunning strike from 35 yards to lead Miami to an emphatic 4-1 victory over Philadelphia Union on Wednesday morning, August 16.

Miami made a whirlwind start with Messi’s strike partner Josef Martinez scoring in just the third minute. Messi later added to the score line with Jordi Alba and David Ruiz also finding the net.

‘We worked our way to the finals and we made it,’ Messi said on Instagram after the game.

‘We’re still on the last step.’

Miami coach Tata Martino heaped praise on his star trio of Messi, Busquets and Alba after another commanding win.

‘They (Messi, Busquets, & Alba) pass on this confidence to the younger players and (Messi) has this commitment to the game,’ Martino said.

‘He’s working a lot, especially on recovery balls and this is infectious to his teammates.’