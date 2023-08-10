Thursday, August 10, 2023 – Lionel Messi is already the joint-fourth-highest scorer in Inter Miami’s history less than a month after signing for the club.

Messi scored twice as Inter Miami snatched victory on penalties against Dallas in the Leagues Cup after the game finished 4-4.

It has been a remarkable start to his Inter Miami career for Messi, who has scored seven times in just four appearances.

As reported by Ian Hest, Messi is now level with current team-mate Josef Martinez on seven goals along with Lewis Morgan and Rodolfo Pizarro.

The only players to have scored more than Messi for Inter Miami are Gonzalo Higuain (29), and current Inter players Leo Campana (16) and Robert Taylor (8).

Higuain represented Inter Miami between 2020 and 2022, and made 70 appearances for the club.

INTER MIAMI ALL-TIME TOP SCORERS

1. Gonzalo Higuain – 29 goals (2020-2022)

2. Leo Campana – 16 goals (2022-present)

3. Robert Taylor – 8 goals (2022-present)

4. Lionel Messi – 7 goals (2023-present), Josef Martinez (2023-present), Lewis Morgan (2020-2021), Rodolfo Pizarro (2020-2023)