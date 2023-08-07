Monday, August 7, 2023 – Leo Messi’s quickfire rise at Inter Miami has helped his new team Inter Maimi reach the last 16 of the Leagues Cup.

The Argentine superstar netted a brace to help his side beat Orlando City 3-1 in the Leagues Cup on Wednesday night, August 3.

Messi gave Miami the lead in the round of 32 matchup, as he volleyed in a Robert Taylor pass from close range in the seventh minute.

However, the hosts’ replied back with a goal from Cesar Araujo 10 minutes later.

In the second half, Josef Martinez was brought down in the box while chasing a through ball from Benjamin Cremaschi.

Messi left the penalty duty to his teammate Martinez, allowing the Venezuelan to get on the scoresheet in the 51st minute to restore a 2-1 lead for Miami.

Messi sealed the game in the 72nd minute as he scored his second goal for the night.

The 36-year-old now has five goals in his first three games for Inter Maimi.