Monday, August 14, 2023 – The former manager of teenage rapper, Lil Tay has cast doubt over claims made by the entertainer that her Instagram was hacked.

The teenager’s ‘sudden and tragic death’ was announced in a post on the social media site on Wednesday, but 24 hours later the social media star confirmed she was ‘alive and well’ in a baffling turn of events.

‘My Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong,’ she said in a statement.

However, hee former manager Harry Tsang has cast doubt over her claims.

Harry told the Daily Mail: ‘I find relief in the fact that she is safe. I believe the reported hacking incident may not have occurred.’

‘It is conceivable that the intention behind these events could be rooted in an endeavor to illicitly extract funds from devoted supporters and unwitting bystanders.

‘Simultaneously, if the underlying motive is indeed to rekindle Liltay’s prominence within the public sphere, I contend that such actions demonstrate a certain degree of irresponsibility.’

Harry had previously said ‘given the complexities of the current circumstances’ he was unable to ‘definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family’ when news of Lil Tay’s ‘death’ broke.

Her father, Christopher Hope, similarly said he was unable to comment on the Instagram post after her “death” while fans questioned whether Lil Tay was dead.

Police in both LA and Vancouver – where the Instagram star had previously lived were also unable to share information about an investigation into the reports.

Clarifying she was alive, Lil Tay told TMZ: ‘I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say.”

‘It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess.

‘My Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong. My legal name is Tay Tian, not “Claire Hope”.’

The star also thanked Meta for getting her Instagram account back.

The original post announcing her ‘death’, which has now been deleted read: ‘It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain.

‘This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief.

‘During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation.

‘Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her.’

Tay shot to fame as a child, in 2014, and amassed millions of followers thanks to Instagram videos and skits in which she flaunted her wealth.

Her page remained inactive between 2018 and 2023, before the statement of her ‘death’ was shared, with her last post being a tribute to XXXTentacion.