Sunday, August 13, 2023 – Narok County Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, has predicted that members of the Kikuyu community will revolt against Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua, who is currently the Mt Kenya region political kingpin.

In a social media post on Saturday, Ledama claimed that in the next two years, the Mt Kenya region will rebel against Gachagua and will literally chase him out of the region.

The Narok senator also disclosed that all governors from the Mt Kenya region hate him and consider him an embarrassment to the leadership of the vote-rich region.

“The Kikuyu Nation will revolt against Riggy G in two years … all Mt Kenya Governors Loathe him and would rather keep quiet than say anything … they consider him a total embarrassment,” Olekina wrote on his official Twitter page.

Ole Kina’s comments came a few days after President William Ruto concluded his five-day visit to the Mt Kenya region, where he engaged with residents of the region together with government leaders.

