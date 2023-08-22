Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – The Bar Association has filed a petition against internet sensation and lawyer, Ms. Ifunanya Excel Grant, before the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC).
The petition against Ifunanya centers on her “social media notoriety of posting photos and videos of her unclad, while also allegedly smoking marijuana.”
It’s still not clear if she has been invited to defend herself.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>