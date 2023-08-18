Friday, August 18, 2023 – A lawyer has shared a story about how a lady he recommended for a 500k-600k monthly salary job lost it after insulting him during her interview.

According to his post, he received an opening for a lawyer with three years of post-call experience and with a salary range of between 500, 000-600, 000.

He said since the offer was below his level, he turned it down and asked if he could recommend any candidate.

The company gave a nod and he posted the job offer online.

He said he screened the CVs he received and sent them to the company.

He said that while being interviewed, the young lady was asked how she got to know about the job opening and she responded ‘One noisy guy on Twitter’.

He said it was enough reason for the interviewers not to give her the job.

Read his account below