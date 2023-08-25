Friday, August 25, 2023 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has advised President William Ruto on how to deal with corrupt ex-county governors.

Since they occupied their new offices in 2013 following the promulgation of the 2010 constitution, governors have looted billions and the Ruto government wants to make them answerable for their past mistakes.

On Wednesday, former Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya was arrested for allegedly looting Sh 1.3 billion and several ex-county bosses will be arrested to answer for their past crimes.

However, Ahmednasir in a social media post told Ruto that arresting the former governors is not the solution.

Ahmednasir stated that Ruto should hit the governors hard by going after their ill-gotten wealth, saying criminal prosecution is a total waste of time.

“Criminal prosecution is a total waste of time.

“Hit them where it hurts most…. Go after the ill-gotten wealth they acquired,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

