Sunday, August 27, 2023 – Late football legend, Diego Maradona’s daughters have asked for justice 1,000 days after his death.

The Argentina great, widely seen as one of the greatest players of all time, died on November 25, 2020, at the age of 60.

Maradona’s daughters Giannina and Dalma believe that Maradona’s death was pre-meditated.

Back in April, it was announced that there would be a trial for Maradona’s death, with eight people to be tried for the alleged crime of simple homicide with eventual intent.

The eight defendants are: neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, psychologist Carlos Diaz, Nancy Forlini (a doctor who co-ordinated Maradona’s home care), Mariano Perroni (the co-ordinator of the nurses), nurse Ricardo Omar Almiron, nurse Dahiana Gisela Madrid and clinical doctor Pedro Di Spagna.

Dalma stated: ‘My dad didn’t want to die’.

She wrote on Instagram: ‘The worst 1,000 days in the world’.

‘I take this opportunity to say that a few days ago I had the unpleasant moment of having to listen to a disastrous man say that my dad died the way he wanted to die… No, sweetheart, my dad didn’t want to die. And even less so. You did that you and your band. And they are going to pay one by one…’.Giannina wrote that she will continue fighting for justice.

She wrote: ‘It is not just a personal opinion, but a reality backed by multiple reports that expose the negligence and mistreatment of my father’), He has always remembered the strategies they used to distance him from his family (there are some compromising audios) and he maintains that his father’s death was premeditated.

‘Keep sending me those signals that embrace my soul, make me feel you, and push me to continue. Thank you for being my dad, I miss you a little more every day!’.

Maradona’s cause of death was officially listed as: ‘acute pulmonary edema secondary to exacerbated chronic heart failure’.

Giannina continued: ‘Time does not cure f*****g s***, time accommodates some feelings but pain is non-transferable. You get through how you can, battling with a thousand open fronts and a constant request for Justice.

‘Dalma (Giannina’s sister) and I are not going to stop, they are not going to break us. Every day that passes is one day less to meet again, wherever you are, I hope you are calm, with your beautiful smile drawn and does not exist television.

‘You cannot put together what never existed. 1000 days without being able to hug you but I still take you with me, you are in the laughter of your grandchildren, in the hugs with my sister, in the caresses of mother, in every memory of the beautiful family of fans that you left us! We love you Babu!’.Maradona scored 34 goals in 91 games for Argentina and won the World Cup in 1986.

He played for Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla and Newell’s Old Boys.