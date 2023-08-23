Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – A lady has shared her mother’s hilarious reaction after watching a video of her dancing in a club.

The lady had posted a video of herself dancing on her Whatsapp status.

The mum saw the video and in her reaction said when she was pregnant for her, she went for a scan and was told that she was expecting a boy but that she prayed and asked God for a girl.

Seeing how she was dancing in the club, the mum said she has now come to the conclusion that her daughter is a ‘boy’.

Read a screenshot of her reaction below

