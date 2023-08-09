Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – A TikTok user has shared a video capturing her before and after looks following a visit to her boyfriend who assaulted her.

She slayed in the before montage but had facial injuries in the after slide.

She further revealed that she was almost killed.

Watch the video below

