Monday, August 7, 2023 – A lady called Gloria is seeking advice after her fiancé insisted they get married despite the risk of having children with sickle cell disorder due to their incompatible genotype.

“I am AS and my fiance is AS , though i know that we can’t marry of which i told him but he is disturbing me that nothing would happen to us that he has seen where AS and As had marry and they didn’t born sickler.

What will I do? Help a sister,”

She wrote this on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.