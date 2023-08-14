Monday, August 14, 2023 – A lady on Twitter, RedSolo, has said she would rather be alone than date a man who isn’t paying her bills.

She added that she won’t settle for crumbs when there are men giving $20k monthly allowances, buying cars, houses, and designer bags for their wives and girlfriends.

“It’s men out here giving $20k monthly allowances, buying cars, houses, designer bags, paying bills. But you want me to belong to you? A man who only got my nails done and my car washed…men are insane. I can do bad by myself. I rather be alone than settle for crumbs,” she tweeted on Wednesday.

“If a bitch boss herself up, pays for her own shit. The last thing she want is a man who not helping out. Idk what y’all not understanding…this why niggas be living off y’all now,” she added on Thursday.