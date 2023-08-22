Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – A Twitter user has recalled how she abandoned her 4-month-old child with her husband to elope with a 21-year-old hotter man.

@summerscalsxo who was responding to a tweet on why women cheat, said she decided to elope with the younger man because she is an “alpha woman”.

She added that people don’t understand how hard it is being an alpha woman in this generation.

She tweeted;

“I cheated on my husband and ran away with a much hotter 21-year-old man, left my newborn child with him too, people don’t understand how hard it is being an alpha woman in this gen.

It was either him or adoption plus my kid is like 4 months so it won’t remember me much.”