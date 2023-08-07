Monday, August 7, 2023 – A lady has narrated how she battled a skin issue after she thought that she would have flawless skin upon arriving UK.

The lady who shared a montage that captured the different phases of skin issues she battled, did not reveal the diagnosis she got.

Watch the video below

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleThis is the pastor who killed his wife and dumped her body in a ditch
Next articleMy wife my everything: 31-year-old Kenyan man shares more romantic photos with his 46-year-old wife, a mother of three.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply