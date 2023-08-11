Friday, August 11, 2023 – A lady has shared the story of how her friend’s stepchildren rejected their biological father who showed up after they gained admission into a University in the U.S.

Taking to twitter to share the story, @Ifeade_lu said that her male friend met a single mum of twins, married her and became a father to her twin boys.

The Twitter user stated that after many years of not being present in the lives of the boys, their biological father came out of nowhere and wanted to build a relationship with them.

She disclosed that the boys however, immediately called him to order, saying that the only father they recognise is their stepdad who has always being there for them.