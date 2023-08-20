Sunday, August 20, 2023 – An African lady based in the United States has narrated how her ex-husband thanked her for being a “super mom”.

Abisola Olaleye who revealed that their first child is now in college, disclosed that their divorce settlement agreement requires her to pay a percentage of college expenses but she got a check from her ex-husband paying the whole amount in full.

She revealed that he said that’s the least he could do for a “super mom” who has helped to strengthen his bond with his sons.

Abisola wrote;

“We moved our first “baby” into college today. The divorce settlement agreement requires me to pay a percentage of college expenses, but I got a check from their dad today paying the whole amount in full.

“He said that’s the least he could do for a “super mom” (his words, not mine,) who has helped to strengthen his bond with his sons. He didn’t have to, but he did; and for that, I’m grateful.

“Kid-centered” co-parenting is possible, in spite of”